Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 4 April 2024
Announcement no.20/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|140,829
|11,735,880
|22 March 2024
|1,032
|94.20
|97,214
|25 March 2024
|500
|95.00
|47,500
|26 March 2024
|1,179
|96.44
|113,703
|27 March 2024
|1,500
|96.23
|144,345
|2 April 2024
|1,341
|97.62
|130,908
|3 April 2024
|1,300
|98.78
|125,294
|Accumulated under the programme
|147,681
|83.93
|12,394,844
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|406,209
|4.8%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
