TerrAscend to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter 2024 the same day after market close.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/LW1ND0G2Ge8 Dial-in Number: 1-888-664-6392 Replay:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541



Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, May 23, 2024

Replay Entry Code: 100922#







About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Keith Stauffer

Chief Financial Officer

717-343-5386

IR@terrascend.com