Flexera Announces Inaugural Technology Intelligence Summit

ITASCA, Ill., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced the inaugural Technology Intelligence Summit , bringing together IT asset management (ITAM) and FinOps leaders to discuss the latest developments, challenges and future needs for optimizing all technology running in hybrid IT environments. The virtual event will take place April 9 and 11, 2024.



“IT leaders have a unique vantage point into the struggles and opportunities organizations face as they navigate an ever-changing technology landscape,” said Becky Trevino, Chief Product Officer at Flexera. “The Technology Intelligence Summit brings together industry thought leaders, ITAM and FinOps community members, global partners and more to discuss the ongoing problems and future needs to optimize all technology in the hybrid IT environment, from on-premises, cloud, SaaS, software, containers and more.”

The Technology Intelligence Summit will explore how organizations’ accelerated adoption of public cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) is driving up costs, how ITAM teams are focusing more on a broader view of licensing models and constraints, and how best to leverage existing licensing entitlements to optimize costs in the cloud.

Current sessions include:

Addressing the visibility gap across IT environments

How ITAM and FinOps teams can collaborate

Optimizing value and introducing sustainable IT practices

The costs and risks associated with running software in the cloud

Partner industry trends and observations

Expert panels from industry leaders

The Technology Intelligence Summit is free and open to all. To learn more and register, visit: https://info.flexera.com/FLX1-EVENT-Technology-Intelligence-Summit

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning hybrid IT asset management and FinOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk, and identifies opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.