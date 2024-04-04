ibex Sponsors 2024 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2024 Caitlin Robb Foundation Golf Tournament happening on Friday, April 5, at the Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.



“We are proud to continue to support the Caitlin Robb Foundation and the ground-breaking pediatric cancer research it funds,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “Honoring the life of Caitlin Robb through this tournament is a special way to help bring awareness to cancer research and help us find a cure.”

The Caitlin Robb Foundation was founded in 1995 by the Robb Family and caring friends, named in memory of a two-year-old Tempe, Arizona toddler who lost a courageous battle earlier that year against neuroblastoma, the most common extracranial solid-tumor pediatric cancer. Caitlin left behind a legacy in the hearts of so many to search for improved treatments and cures for all forms of pediatric cancer and to assist children and families forced to battle cancer until those cures are found.

The Arizona Chapter and the Delaware Valley Chapter, founded in 2000, have combined to gift more than $2.5 million to carefully selected children’s cancer research and patient need programs.

“We appreciate the dedication of ibex as an Event Sponsor of the Caitlin Robb Foundation’s annual golf tournament for the eighth year in a row,” added Jack Jones, ibex Board Member and founder of the Caitlin Robb Foundation Delaware Valley Chapter. “Through the sponsorship of organizations like ibex, we can, in turn, support the potentially life-changing research that we hope will one day help end this disease.”

