Dassault Aviation : Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 03 24

DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 63,161,449.60 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2024
|78,951,812
Theoretical voting rights:
131,078,343
Exercisable voting rights:
130,681,176
