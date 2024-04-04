Notification of major shareholding

Company announcement

April 4, 2024

Announcement No. 8/2024





With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed

by UBS Group AG of the following increases and decreases of its total holding of shares and financial

instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S over and under the 5%

threshold:

As per December 7, 2023, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and financial instruments

representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.04% of the share capital of Nilfisk

Holding A/S

representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 4.71% of the share capital of Nilfisk

Holding A/S

representing shares or rights over shares increased to 5.26% of the share capital of Nilfisk

Holding A/S

representing shares or rights over shares decreased to 0.29% of the share capital of Nilfisk

Holding A/S





The notifications from UBS Group AG are attached to this company announcement.





