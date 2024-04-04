Seafood Global Business Report 2024: A US$155.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction

Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Seafood estimated at US$120.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$155.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Ground Fish, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$41.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Pelagics segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Seafood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
- The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
- Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP): Supporting Growth of Seafood Industry
- Frozen Seafood Market: Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Fuel Growth Prospects
- Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
- Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
- Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
- Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels
- Seafood Retailing Gains Momentum through Online and E-Commerce Platforms
- Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
- Canned Seafood Market Continues to Gain Traction
- White Low Value Fish Drive Volume Gains, High Value Fish Product Vital for Revenue Growth
- Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
- Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
- Scientific & Technological Advancements: Opportunity for the Market
- Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
- Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
- Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
- Mislabeled Seafood
- Inadequate Fishing Policies
- Poor Storage Facilities
- Health Related Issues
The report features profiles of 230+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|719
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$120.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$155.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Seafood Market: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Seafood Sector
- Competition
- Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Seafood - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs
- Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather
- Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
- Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
- Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
- Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability
- A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
- Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
- Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
- Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs
- Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food and Others: 2023
- Sources of Protein Worldwide: Breakdown of Protein Consumption (in %) by Source (2023)
- Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
- Global Seafood Production (In Million Metric Tons)
- Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview
- Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011 through 2027
- Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028
- Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
- Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of Fish Stock (2019)
- Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs
- Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes)
- Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Positive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
- Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
- Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
- Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, And Vit C) For Select Seafood, Meat And Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
- Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
- Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products (In Milligrams of Omega-3 per 3 ounce of Cooked Variety)
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the Years 2012 through 2022
- Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
- Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2023
- Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027
- Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
- New Generation Processing Machines
- A Glance at Select Product Innovations in Seafood Industry
- Production and Consumption Scenario for Select Fish & Seafood Species
- Tuna
- World Tuna Market: Breakdown of Volume Production (in %) by Production for 2023
- Salmon
- Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
- Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012 through 2023
- Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2023
- Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2023
- Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2023
- Crabs
- Global Snow Crabs Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019
- Shrimp
- World Shrimp Production by Species (in %) for 2023
- Lobster
- World Lobster Production by Country (in %) for 2023
- World Lobster Production by Species (in %) for 2023
- Bivalves
- Scallops
- Clams
- Seabream & Seabass
- World Seabass and Seabream Production by Species (in %) for 2023
- World Seabass Production by Country (In %) for 2023
- World Seabream Production by Country (In %) for 2023
- Tilapia
- Cod
- Pollock
- Catfish
- Flounder
- Rainbow Trout
- Squid
- World Cephalopods Production by Species (in %) for 2023
- Other Species
- Global Seafood Trade: An Overview
- Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
- Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
- Product Overview
- Seafood: A Prelude
- Types of Seafood
- Packaging & Labeling
- Fresh Seafoods
- Frozen Seafoods
- Storing and Thawing
- IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
- Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
- Other Seafood Categories
- Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
- Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
- Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
- Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
- Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
- Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood
- Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
- Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/ Preserved Seafood
- Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
- Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
- Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
- Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
- Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
