Tampons Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The global market for Tampons estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Radially Wound Pledget Tampons, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rectangular Pad Tampon segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Tampons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$459.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Manufacturers Up the Ante on Marketing Strategies
- Natural & Organic Tampons Are the Flavor of the Day
- Sustainability Issues Drives Interest in Biodegradable Tampons
- Favorable Demographic & Social Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Smart Tampons, an Area of Effervescent Activity & Growth
- Online Emerges as an Attractive Retail Channel
The report features profiles of 47 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Ltd.
- Bodywise (UK) Ltd.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Playtex Products, Inc.
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lil-lets Group Limited
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
- Unicharm Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|321
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Breaking Down of Stigma & Stronger Addressal of Menstrual Health & Management Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market
- How Big is the Target Market? Global Number of Women Aged Between 15 and 49 (In Million) for Years 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- Tampons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Tampons - USA Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Tampons - Germany Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Tampons - UK Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Tampons: Overview, Types, Benefits Risks, Misconceptions & Market Outlook
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
