Fresche Solutions Named as One of Canada’s Top Employers for 2024

MONTREAL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions Inc., a trailblazer in application modernization and management solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for the year 2024, marking the company’s 10th year of this award. This prestigious acknowledgment, awarded by Mediacorp Canada Inc., distinguishes Fresche Solutions for its superior workplace offerings and forward-thinking human resource policies.



The recognition as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers (2024) is a testament to Fresche Solutions Inc.’s leadership in cultivating a work environment that not only prioritizes employee well-being but also drives collective success.

"This recognition as one of Canada's top employers is a proud moment for everyone at Fresche Solutions Inc. It stands as a celebration of our unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and above all, the growth and satisfaction of our team. At our core, our pledge to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is the bedrock of our company; they are not just our values, they are our strengths. Our progressive work environment is designed to empower as we set new benchmarks in workplace excellence. This honor is a reflection of our position not only as a leader in IT solutions but as a home for aspiring tech professionals seeking excellence and career progression. We are a beacon in the industry, shining a light on what it means to be a truly dedicated employer." – Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO, Fresche Solutions Inc.

From Fresche’s focus on customer experience to a forward motion culture, here are some of the compelling reasons Fresche Solutions continues to stand out:

Empowering Employees through Ownership : Fresche Solutions is committed to fostering a culture of ownership and inclusivity, demonstrated through an options purchase program that makes every employee a stakeholder in the company’s success.



: Fresche Solutions is committed to fostering a culture of ownership and inclusivity, demonstrated through an options purchase program that makes every employee a stakeholder in the company’s success. Commitment to Community and Social Responsibility : Fresche Solutions understands the importance of giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. By providing a dedicated day off for volunteering, the company supports employees in contributing to causes they are passionate about. The charitable donations’ program further exemplifies the company’s dedication to social and DEI responsibility.



: Fresche Solutions understands the importance of giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. By providing a dedicated day off for volunteering, the company supports employees in contributing to causes they are passionate about. The charitable donations’ program further exemplifies the company’s dedication to social and DEI responsibility. Supporting Lifelong Learning Initiatives: Believing in the continuous development of its workforce, Fresche Solutions emphasizes the importance of skill enhancement and professional growth. By subsidizing external courses and providing support for professional accreditation, the company not only uplifts its employees but also ensures that it stays at the forefront of technological advancement and best practices.



"Being recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is a testament to the culture of excellence and innovation that we've built together at our company. This award reflects the dedication and passion of every team member who contributes daily to our success. It's a reminder that when we focus on creating a supportive and dynamic work environment, we not only achieve our business goals but also set new standards in our industry. We are proud to be acknowledged for our commitment to our employees' growth, well-being, and happiness. This is more than an award for us; it's a confirmation that we are on the right path, and it fuels our motivation to continue making our company a great place to work." – Mathieu Alarie, CHRO, Fresche Solutions Inc.

About Fresche Solutions Inc.

Fresche Solutions is a global leader in IBM i modernization and transformation. Focused on empowering businesses through innovative solutions, Fresche helps organizations maximize the value of their IBM i investments. A trusted partner in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transformation, the company's commitment to technology innovation, customer success, and cloud solutions is world-class.

