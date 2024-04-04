Wireless Fetal Monitoring System Market Size Projected to Grow US$ 3,593.7 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless fetal monitoring system market is estimated at US$ 1,852.6 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with a 6.9% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$ 3,593.7 million by 2034. A rise in birth rates globally creates a higher demand for maternal-fetal care services, stimulating the adoption of advanced monitoring technologies, including wireless fetal monitoring systems.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9677

The trend toward delayed childbearing, resulting in pregnancies at advanced maternal age, has led to a higher demand for continuous and advanced fetal monitoring, driving the growth of the market.Rising awareness and concerns about maternal and fetal health have fueled the demand for more advanced and comprehensive monitoring solutions.

Wireless fetal monitoring systems provide real-time data, allowing healthcare professionals to closely monitor fetal heart rate and uterine contractions, which can contribute to early detection and intervention in case of complications. These systems offer non-invasive and more comfortable monitoring options for pregnant women. This aspect has become increasingly important as patients seek less intrusive and restrictive monitoring during labor and delivery.

Integration with telemedicine platforms and the ability to remotely monitor fetal health contribute to the market growth. This is especially valuable for patients in remote areas or those with limited access to healthcare facilities. Supportive government initiatives, policies promoting advanced healthcare technologies, and investments in maternal-fetal care can drive the adoption of wireless fetal monitoring systems.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,593.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The North American wireless fetal monitoring system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

The wireless fetal monitoring system industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 78.0% in 2024. The United States dominates the global wireless fetal monitoring system market, valued at US$ 558 million in 2024.

The wireless fetal monitoring system industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

Based on application, the fetal heart rate monitoring segment hold a 71.4% market share in 2024.

The instrument segment dominates the product type with a 65.7% share in 2024.



"The surge in the global wireless fetal monitoring system market is propelled by a heightened awareness among pregnant women and increasing advances in healthcare,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OBMedical Company

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (ARJO Family)

Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd

Dixion Vertrieb der Medizingeräte GmbH

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Jumper Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Lai Kang Ning Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Mediana Co. Ltd



Competitive Landscape

The market players are forming strategic partnerships or collaborations with local healthcare providers, distributors, or technology partners can facilitate market penetration. Offering cost-effective solutions without compromising quality can be a strategic approach to cater to a broader market segment, including healthcare facilities with budget constraints.

OBMedical Company: OBMedical, now a part of Philips, has been recognized for its innovative solutions in maternal-fetal monitoring. The company has been involved in developing wireless fetal monitoring systems that enhance the monitoring experience for both healthcare professionals and expectant mothers.

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (an ARJO Family Company): Huntleigh Healthcare, a part of the ARJO family, is a global provider of medical equipment. While ARJO is recognized for its expertise in patient care solutions, including in obstetrics, it is worth noting that specific product offerings and market presence may vary.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9677

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wireless fetal monitoring system market, presenting a historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Instrument, Accessories & Consumables) By Application (Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring, Intrauterine Pressure Monitoring) by end-user (Hospitals, Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics, Homecare) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Heart Rate Monitor Watch Market: The global heart rate monitor watch market accounts for a valuation of US$ 19.87 billion and is projected to surge to US$ 36.6 billion by the end of 2032.

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market: Fetal and neonatal heart monitor sales are forecasted to reach US$ 15.2 billion by 2033-end.

Heart Monitoring Devices Market: The global heart monitoring devices market valuation stands at US$ 25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 45 billion by 2033

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog