Urology Care Foundation Announces 2024 Research Awards of Distinction

BALTIMORE, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Research Awards of Distinction.

The awards acknowledge outstanding contributions to urology research, specifically in pediatrics and prostate cancer. It also recognizes the accomplishments of previous Urology Care Foundation grant recipients' accomplishments, celebrates exemplary research mentors' dedication, and highlights the efforts of talented early-career scholars.

"We are optimistic about the future of urologic research with the selection of the recipients of this year’s Urology Care Foundation Research Awards,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President. “Individuals dedicated to enhancing urological care through their research endeavors are fundamental to fulfilling the Foundation's mission."

Congratulations to this year’s recipients:

John W. Duckett, Jr., MD Pediatric Urology Research Excellence Award

John M. Park, MD, Cheng-Yang Chang Endowed Professor of Pediatric Urology, University of Michigan Medical School

Established in 2009, the Duckett Award is named in honor of the late world-renowned pediatric urologist and professor and made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Peggy Duckett-Drach and the Societies for Pediatric Urology. The Duckett Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding work in pediatric urology research.

Richard D. Williams, MD Prostate Cancer Research Excellence Award

Felix Feng, MD, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Urology, and Medicine, George and Judy Marcus Distinguished Professor, Vice Chair for Translational Research, Department of Radiation Oncology, Director, Benioff Initiative for Prostate Cancer Research, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California at San Francisco

Established in 2013, the Williams Award is named in honor of the late urologist, scientist, mentor, and humanitarian and is made possible through a fund established by Mrs. Beverly Williams. The Williams Award is presented annually to recognize outstanding and impactful research in prostate cancer over the previous 10 years.

Distinguished Mentor Award

Wayne J.G. Hellstrom, MD, FACS, Professor of Urology and Chief of Andrology, Department of Urology

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Mentor Award recognizes researchers and physician-scientists with an outstanding track record of fostering the next generation of research by continually providing an excellent training environment and guidance to early-career investigators.

Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award

James Eastham, MD, Peter T. Scardino Chair in Oncology, Chief, Urology Service, Department of Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Established in 2003, the Distinguished Scholar Alumnus Award recognizes former Urology Care Foundation Research Scholars who have achieved substantial impactful research and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to scholarship and academic leadership in the field.

Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award

Established in 2016, the Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award recognizes one one-year and one two-year Research Scholar Award recipient completing their Urology Care Foundation-funded research. Awardees are chosen based on the quality and difficulty of the applicant’s project, the potential impact of their studies, demonstrated research productivity and publications generated during the award period, and the scholars’ potential as future research leaders. Recipients for this award undergo a competitive application process and are selected by the AUA Research Council and Committees.

Heiko Yang, MD, PhD, Endourology Fellow, University of California, San Francisco Department of Urology, has received a 2024 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a one-year research project on the role of macrophages in Randall’s plaque formation, conducted under the mentorship of Marshall Stoller, MD.

Kait F. Al, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, and Division of Urology, Western University, Lawson Health Research Institute, has received a 2024 Outstanding Graduate Scholar Award for a two-year research project on The Role of Toxic Xenobiotics and the Gut Microbiota in Kidney Stone Formation, conducted under the mentorship of Jeremy Burton, PhD.

“We are thrilled with the Urology Care Foundation Research Awards of Distinction awardees this year,” said Steven Kaplan, MD, Chair of the AUA’s Research Council. “With these dedicated urologists and researchers advancing our field, the future of urology shines brightly."

The awardees will be celebrated at the Urology Care Foundation Research Honors Program held at the AUA Annual Meeting in May 2024.

