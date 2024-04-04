Robert Kraft Donates $1M to Support UNCF Initiative Combating Hate and Bigotry

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group and founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) has made a generous donation of $1 million to UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The donation will support educational initiatives at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) that promote unity and strengthen partnerships between Black and Jewish organizations, students and leadership to combat all forms of hate.



Kraft announced the donation during a national meeting of UNCF’s Board of Directors and served as one of the highlights as UNCF kicks off its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration.



The funds will be utilized to support the UNCF-led initiative that will promote fellowship and social justice leadership among Black and Jewish students. The initiative will bring together HBCU leadership, Black community leaders and Jewish organizational leaders to promote dialogue and accountability around the path forward to strengthen the partnership between Black and Jewish communities. It will also include organizing Unity Dinners that bring Black and Jewish students together in a safe space where they can learn about their shared history of struggle for social justice in America, encouraging students to become life-long allies as they commit to serve as change agents in our society.



In making the donation, Kraft expressed his commitment to fostering a society free from hate and discrimination. "I am honored to support UNCF in their mission to combat hate and promote unity. It is crucial that we come together as a society to address the root causes of hate and prejudice. By investing in education and awareness programs, we can empower individuals to stand up against hate and create a more inclusive future for all."



Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF, expressed his gratitude for Kraft's contribution. "We are immensely grateful to Robert Kraft for his unwavering support of UNCF and his commitment to combating hate. This donation will enable us to develop innovative programs and resources that will empower our students to be agents of change in their communities. Together, we can work toward a future where mutual respect, understanding and love eliminate all hate."

“We are incredibly grateful for Robert Kraft's extraordinary generosity and his commitment to support UNCF’s initiative promoting unity and respect among students from diverse backgrounds,” said UNCF Board Chair Milton H. Jones, Jr. “Mr. Kraft’s $1 million donation to UNCF will have a profound impact on our efforts to create a more inclusive society. This significant contribution not only strengthens our ability to combat hate but also inspires others to join the fight. Robert Kraft's support and partnership are invaluable as we work together to build a future where hate has no place.”



The donation to UNCF from Kraft comes at a critical time when the nation is grappling with the consequences of hate and intolerance. Through this initiative, UNCF aims to create a ripple effect of positive change that will inspire individuals and communities to confront and address hate in all its forms.



###





About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF.



ABOUT THE FOUNDATION TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM:

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was founded by Robert Kraft in 2019, after he received the Genesis Prize, a $1 million prize awarded to a Jewish individual who has achieved significant professional success. FCAS’ mission is to win the hearts and minds of non-Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for Jews as they continue to face antisemitism.



Attachment