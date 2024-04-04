Booming Consumer Emphasis on Plant-based Diets Heighten the Adoption of Frozen Vegetables. Frozen Vegetable Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 6.0% through 2034.

NEWARK, Del , April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen vegetable market size is estimated to be worth US$ 53,830.60 million in 2024. The demand revenue of frozen vegetables is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2024 and 2034. Sales of frozen vegetables are anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 96,451.80 million by 2034.



Customers' increasing preference for frozen vegetables and the booming knowledge about the experience of nutritional value foster the frozen vegetable market growth. This is because some nutrient-rich seasonal vegetables freezing provides their access all year round.

The frozen veggies market is anticipated to develop due to growing disposable incomes and the expanding availability of frozen vegetables. The frozen vegetable industry is also augmenting due to quick changes in eating habits and lifestyles and the speedy establishment of several major retail chains.

Restaurants and cafes are turning to frozen vegetables to satisfy the need for distinctive dishes due to the prevalence of eCommerce and online delivery services bolstered by a fast-paced lifestyle. This scenario supports growth in the frozen vegetable market.

The high price is a significant deterrent to the frozen vegetable industry. Price-conscious consumers choose fresh vegetables over frozen vegetables. The price difference is due to the costs of processing, freezing, and packing techniques to preserve the nutritional values and vegetable qualities.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific's consumption of frozen vegetables is rising due to rising urbanization and evolving eating habits. The frozen veggies market is experiencing growth in this region due to consumers' desire for convenient and quick meals.

Europe's frozen vegetable market expansion is linked to the trend toward sustainable eating and growing health consciousness. The desire for seasonal produce throughout the year surges the demand for frozen vegetables as a multipurpose kitchen necessity in this region.

Consumers ' need for convenient meal solutions and busy lifestyles prompted the substantial market expansion of frozen vegetables in North America. The growing popularity of online grocery shopping and eCommerce platforms has accelerated frozen vegetable sales and accessibility in this regional market.

“Since more consumers are looking for rapid and healthier meal options, the frozen vegetable market is forecasted to evolve considerably. The frozen vegetable industry’s upward trajectory is attributed to growing health benefits awareness and changes in freezing technology.”, -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways

The broccoli and cauliflowers segment in the vegetable type category is predicted to acquire a share of 17.7% in 2024.

In the nature category, the conventional segment is envisioned to possess a share of 83.5% in 2024.

The India frozen vegetable market is anticipated to strengthen at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2024 and 2034.

Frozen vegetable sales in China are expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

Japan’s frozen vegetable industry is likely to develop at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2034.

The Germany frozen vegetable industry is envisioned to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of frozen vegetables in the United States are anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

The market seems more cohesive, comprising international and regional frozen vegetable manufacturers. The dominant frozen vegetable producers compete on various factors like product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and others to gain a competitive edge. Crucial frozen vegetable vendors recognize opportunities for growth due to customer demand for nutrient-rich seasonal vegetables throughout the year.

Noteworthy Developments

SunOpta, a United States-based global pioneer in sustainable, plant- and fruit-based food and beverages, launched its new 65,000-square-foot global headquarters and eco-powered research center in Eden Prairie, Minn., in April 2022.

Del Monte Foods, Inc., committed in April 2022 to achieving net-zero emissions by April 6, 2050. To support SBTi's focus on limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C, the firm has committed to setting short-term science-based goals to reduce carbon emissions from Scopes 1, 2, and 3.

Key Coverage in Frozen Vegetable Market Report

Categorical Study on the Organic and Conventional Nature of Frozen Vegetables

Frozen Vegetable Market Detailed Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts

Opportunities for Frozen Vegetable Market in India

Market Potential of Frozen Vegetables in China

Competition Analysis of Frozen Vegetable Manufacturers with Focus on SunOpta, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Others.



Rominent Frozen Vegetable Manufacturers

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Ardo N.V.

Bonduelle SCA

Bellisio Foods, Inc.

Conagra Foods, Inc.

Arena Agroindustrie Alimentari SPA

Findus Group

Goya Foods, Inc.

H.J. Heinz Company

Iceland Foods Ltd

General Mills Inc.

Nestle

Kellogg Co.

B&G Foods, Inc.

Aryzta AG

Flowers Foods

Others



Key Segments

By Vegetable Type:

Broccoli and cauliflower

Green Peas

Asparagus

Mushrooms

Spinach

Corn

Green Beans

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Online Retailers Other Channels





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

