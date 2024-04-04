G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will provide a corporate presentation during the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 8:45 AM ET.



The webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of https://www.g1therapeutics.com/.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver next-generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). The Company is also evaluating therapies in combination with cytotoxic therapies and/or immunotherapy in areas of high unmet need including triple-negative breast cancer and extensive stage small cell lung cancer. G1’s goal is to provide innovative therapeutic advances for people living with cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn .

