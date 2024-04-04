Fanatics Betting & Gaming Partners with the Tonto Apache Tribe and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino For Arizona Sports Betting

PAYSON, Ariz., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform, entered into a long-term partnership agreement with the Tonto Apache Tribe, owner and operator of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, to secure market access for its online sports betting platform, Fanatics Sportsbook.



The online Fanatics Sportsbook launches today in the state of Arizona. Sports fans living in and visiting Arizona can now download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android and begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience. Arizona marks the eighteenth state for the Fanatics Sportsbook. The partnership also includes plans to open a Fanatics Sportsbook retail location inside the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino this summer.

Tonto Apache Chairman Calvin Johnson noted: “The Tribe’s partnering with Fanatics Betting & Gaming, a national leader in the sports betting space, will allow the Tribe to provide for the general welfare of our tribal members but will also benefit all Arizona citizens.” Mazatzal Casino General Manager Hubert Nanty stated, “We are excited to have a Fanatics Sportsbook at our facility and look forward to our patrons enjoying all sporting events throughout the year in our new sportsbook!”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Tonto Apache Tribe and Mazatzal Hotel & Casino to bring the Fanatics Sportsbook to Arizona," said Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer, Fanatics Betting & Gaming. "Arizona is a state with tons of options for sports fans, from baseball, to hockey, to golf to football to racing, making it the ideal destination for the most rewarding online sportsbook.”

The Fanatics Sportsbook makes being a fan easy with fast signup, easy betting, transparent withdrawals and is disrupting the sports betting industry with the following new features:

Building a better sportsbook: The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on iOS and Android . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app was built natively on and . The design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market today that were not built specifically for iOS and Android. FanCash: The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com.

The Fanatics Sportsbook is the only sportsbook that gives customers up to 5% of their wager back in FanCash. Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com. Discover: The Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page features marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook Discover page features marquee games, trending bets, promos and the rewards you want most. In the near future, the Discover page will be personalized to the customer’s favorite teams, sports and markets. Search: The Fanatics Sportsbook offers industry-leading search functionality, including a search bar, recent searches, autocomplete, synonym/alias and deep linking. Customers can search easily for the bet they want and bet directly right from the search results.

To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ) or visit https://problemgambling.az.gov/ .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. Fanatics Sportsbook has fourteen retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York.

