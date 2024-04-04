Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylonitrile Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Acrylonitrile capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 9.55 mtpa in 2023 to 12.25 mtpa in 2028, registering total growth of 28%.

Around 13 planned and announced Acrylonitrile projects are expected to come online in Asia, Middle East and FSU over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Acrylonitrile capacity additions by 2027, followed by Saudi Arabia. INEOS Ltd, Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd and Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Report Scope

Global Acrylonitrile capacity outlook by region

Global Acrylonitrile outlook by country

Acrylonitrile planned and announced projects details

Capacity share of the major Acrylonitrile producers globally

Global Acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by region

Global Acrylonitrile capital expenditure outlook by country

Key Highlights

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Acrylonitrile plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Acrylonitrile industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Acrylonitrile capacity data

Company Coverage:

INEOS Ltd

Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd

Sasa Polyester Sanayi AS

China Petrochemical Corp

Formosa Plastics Group

Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co Ltd

Sinochem Holdings Corp Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Acrylonitrile Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by key countries, 2018-2028

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

2.4 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Projects

2.5 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity contribution by region

2.6 Key Companies by Acrylonitrile Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2022

2.7 Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Acrylonitrile Industry

2.8 Global Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

2.9 Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects

2.10 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Countries

2.11 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

2.12 Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects

2.13 Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by countries



3. Global Planned and Announced Acrylonitrile Projects



4. Asia Acrylonitrile Industry

4.1 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

4.2 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

4.3 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

4.4 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

4.5 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

4.6 Asia Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries

4.7 Acrylonitrile Industry in China

4.8 Acrylonitrile Industry, South Korea

4.9 Acrylonitrile Industry, Japan

4.10 Acrylonitrile Industry, Taiwan

4.11 Acrylonitrile Industry, Thailand



5. Europe Acrylonitrile Industry

5.1 Europe Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

5.2 Europe Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

5.3 Europe Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

5.4 Europe Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

5.5 Acrylonitrile Industry, Germany

5.6 Acrylonitrile Industry, Netherlands

5.7 Acrylonitrile Industry, Romania

5.8 Acrylonitrile Industry, United Kingdom



6. Former Soviet Union (FSU) Acrylonitrile Industry

6.1 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

6.2 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

6.3 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

6.4 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

6.5 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

6.6 FSU Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries

6.7 Acrylonitrile Industry, Russia

6.8 Acrylonitrile Industry, Belarus



7. Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry

7.1 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

7.2 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2017-2027

7.3 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

7.4 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2022

7.5 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects

7.6 Middle East Acrylonitrile Industry, New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Projects by countries

7.7 Acrylonitrile Industry, Turkey

7.8 Acrylonitrile Industry, Saudi Arabia



8. North America Acrylonitrile Industry

8.1 North America Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

8.2 North America Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

8.3 North America Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

8.4 North America Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

8.5 Acrylonitrile Industry, United States



9. South America Acrylonitrile Industry

9.1 South America Acrylonitrile Industry, An Overview

9.2 South America Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2018-2028

9.3 South America Acrylonitrile Industry, Capacity Share vis-a-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2018-2023

9.4 South America Acrylonitrile Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2023

9.5 Acrylonitrile Industry, Brazil

