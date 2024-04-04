Service Experts Grows to Become the Largest Residential Home Comfort Business in the US

RICHARDSON, TX, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has acquired 19 local HVAC and plumbing service centers from HomeServe USA Corp. This latest acquisition will bring the company’s total number of local service centers to 98 serving homeowners across 31 U.S. states. With this broad expansion Service Experts builds on its leading position delivering worry-free comfort to even more homes and businesses across the US.

“Service Experts’ core promise is to make our customers feel right at home, and we look forward to delivering on our vision where every home and workplace will be a haven of comfort, well-being and energy efficiency. This acquisition means we can deliver expert comfort in even more markets,” said Rob Comstock, CEO of Service Experts. “Our position as the leading provider of total home comfort requires that we have the best ‘boots on the ground’ delivering expert service and helpful advice to customers in all of our markets. We are excited to welcome our new expert team members into our family.”

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is the leading provider of total home comfort; including, HVAC and plumbing repair, maintenance, new equipment sales, solar energy solutions and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is the largest total home comfort company in the US, with 98 locations serving approximately 3,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT HOMESERVE USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), the leading residential infrastructure repair services company with nearly 5 million customers across North America, protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies. HomeServe empowers its over 1,300 leading municipal and utility partners to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. For more information about HomeServe and to get the latest home repair advice and customer stories, please go to www.homeserve.com.