Westland Insurance releases 2023 Community Impact Report

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada's largest independently owned insurance broker, unveiled its 2023 Community Impact Report today. This comprehensive report showcases Westland's unwavering dedication to community giving initiatives across the nation, while emphasizing its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In the report, Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland, expressed the company's belief that being part of the Westland team extends beyond mere association. Lyons stated, “It means caring for each other, our clients, and our communities with empathy and integrity. I'm immensely proud of the efforts and achievements of Westland employees towards strengthening their communities and laying the groundwork for lasting positive change. Our local roots define who we are, and our dedication to nurturing sustainable and inclusive communities is stronger than ever."

Throughout 2023, Westland's community impact strategy focused on several key areas, including diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), wellness and mental health, housing and food insecurity, local community volunteer programs, and climate action and environmental sustainability. By addressing these needs through employee volunteering, sponsorships, and donations, Westland hopes to lay the groundwork for stronger communities in Canada’s future.

The report highlights several notable achievements in giving back, including:

Nearly $1 million in financial support to local communities across Canada through donations and sponsorships.

Employee participation in over 350 community-based initiatives.

Continuing to partner with others in the insurance industry to fund The Nature Force, an action-oriented climate resilience initiative.

Started a new partnership with Canadian Association of Black Insurance Professionals (CABIP) to increase opportunities for Black insurance professionals.

Continued working with Adsum House in Atlantic Canada to build 25 affordable, sustainable homes that consume at least 80 percent less energy than code-built homes.

A number of initiatives to support Reconciliation and to better understand, and meet, the needs of its Indigenous clients and community members.

Cari Watson, SVP Marketing & Client Experience, expressed her pride in Westland's commitment to giving back, stating, "We're forging a business that's passionate about giving back, and that's something I'm extremely proud to be a part of. Through our employee volunteerism, sponsorships, and community initiatives, we're supporting a bright future for all Canadians and will continue to do so year after year."

To view Westland’s full 2023 Community Impact Report, please visit the Community page on westlandinsurance.ca.

