Baking Meets Destiny In New Spellbounding YA Fantasy Novel, WORLD PALACE

Charleston, SC, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiman is a high school senior who loves to bake — but he’s told time and time again that it’s a hobby, not a career. As he can’t see himself doing something else and enjoying it half as much, he wrestles constantly with his future plans.

When Artiman wanders into a strange store one day, it transports him to another realm! Suddenly, he’s in the larger-than-life kingdom of World Palace, where magical recipes and endless possibilities teem. Artiman adjusts quickly to the new world and apprentices under a baking mentor who believes wholeheartedly in his gifts.

Tafina, the soon-to-be heiress of World Palace, is smart, beautiful, and irresistibly curious. As Artiman gains prowess in World Palace for his gift, Tafina visits the bakery to discover the hype. When their eyes meet, sparks fly, and Artiman adds a whirlwind romance to the list of things he never thought would happen.

As the days persist, life-changing choices set themselves before Artiman and Tafina. Will Artiman embrace his baking gift to create a life worth living? Can Tafina find the courage to lead her people while navigating the maze of young love? And when they decide their paths, will it change the fate of World Palace forever?

About the Author:

Charles Rutherfeld is a graduate of Marquette University where he studied Economics. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Charles is a well-rounded individual with a passion for travel, sports, and the arts. He finds inspiration in documentaries and cherishes his close-knit family. His foray into storytelling was reignited by his fiancée, who encouraged him to rekindle his love for writing. With World Palace, Charles seeks to inspire readers to believe in the boundless possibilities of love, destiny, and the power of dreams.

