Cloud Computing Magazine Names SoftIron a 2024 Product of the Year Award Winner

World’s first true private cloud—HyperCloud—recognized for exceptional innovation

SAN FRANCISCO , April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftIron , the worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded SoftIron’s flagship product, HyperCloud, a 2024 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award recognizes the most innovative and cutting-edge cloud computing solutions that significantly enhance business operations, performance, and efficiency. SoftIron HyperCloud stood out among fierce competition due to its exceptional performance, reliability, and transformative impact on cloud infrastructure.

Since the company’s inception, SoftIron’s goal has been to create a solution that allows organizations to build on-premises infrastructure that behaves like a true cloud and not legacy data center infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Cloud Computing Magazine as a cloud innovator,” said Jason Van der Schyff, COO at SoftIron. “HyperCloud enables a true private cloud with all the same advantages and experience of public cloud, on the customer’s premises.”

“Congratulations to SoftIron for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “HyperCloud is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from SoftIron in 2024 and beyond.”

For more information regarding HyperCloud, please visit: https://softiron.com/hypercloud/get-started/

About SoftIron

SoftIron is a Silicon Valley-based worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure. HyperCloud by SoftIron allows organizations to build a true private cloud on-premises that deploys, manages and consumes like public cloud. HyperCloud provides the elasticity of cloud in a solution that is fast and simple to deploy, driving extreme agility. HyperCloud delivers the benefits of AWS Outposts or Azure Stack HCI but in a cloud-neutral solution. Learn more at www.SoftIron.com .