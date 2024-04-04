Correction: Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2024

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius)

The Company is changing the investor calendar published for 2024 as follows:

30th April 2024 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

10th May 2024 - interim information for the three months of 2024.

9th August 2024 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2024.

8th November 2024 - interim information for the nine months of 2024.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the event: