Proxiio Introduces Dynamic U.S. Leadership Team

GURUGRAM, India, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxiio Global Solutions, the breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and in-house legal departments, today unveils its esteemed U.S. leadership team, featuring Peter Vazquez as vice president of business development and Dominic Hithon as vice president of sales.



Vazquez brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership across sales, consulting, marketing, operations management, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction/retention to Proxiio. Known for creative problem-solving, Vazquez excels in creating and implementing sales and business development strategies tailored to every tier of the EDRM framework.

“My foremost priority is to ensure our services not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients,” says Vazquez. “Every interaction is an opportunity to listen, understand, and tailor our solutions to empower our clients’ success in an ever-changing landscape.”

Vazquez's expertise extends to all facets of litigation support and eDiscovery management, reinforced by more than 28 years of experience in the legal industry. His collaborative efforts with partners, associates, and litigation support personnel have culminated in long-standing professional relationships. Vazquez studied business and marketing at Barry University and operates out of Miami, Florida.

Hithon brings more than 15 years of experience to the Proxiio team. His specialization lies in successful collaboration with legal professionals at AmLaw 200 law firms and Fortune 500 companies. Hithon maintains an unwavering commitment to trust the process, as evidenced by his consultative approach to addressing clients’ challenges and his adept problem-solving expertise.

“I provide a level of integrity and excellence for my clients that I would expect if I were sitting on the other side of the table,” says Hithon. “It is more than a project to me; it’s trust, commitment, and an understanding that I have their best interests at heart.”

For Hithon, sales transcend professional obligations; it embodies a deep passion and an unwavering dedication to solving clients’ challenges. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University with a degree in marketing, Hithon is based in Denver, Colorado.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dominic and Peter to our executive team,” says Deepak Mishra, CEO of Proxiio. “With their combined industry experience, leadership prowess, and adept communication skills, we are poised for accelerated success and global expansion at Proxiio.”

Proxiio brings to the table a team of skilled lawyers with deep knowledge and experience across legal services including litigation and investigation, managed review, eDiscovery, witness preparation, claims evaluation, data subject access requests (DSARs), contracts and compliance management. Clients can expect customized legal solutions from Proxiio, along with guaranteed predictable pricing and enhanced efficiency.

About Proxiio

Headquartered in India with delivery facilities in Gurugram in the Delhi NCR with sales and marketing leadership based out of the United States, Proxiio is a breakthrough provider of global legal solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, shaping a new standard with its unwavering dedication to deep subject matter expertise, quality assurance and innovative technological integration. Its systematic approach and proprietary tools ensure legal operational excellence, empowering clients with the acumen and resources necessary to thrive in a competitive landscape. The company specializes in litigation and investigation services, including eDiscovery, compliance management, DSARs, contract management, witness preparation and claims evaluation. To learn more about how Proxiio delivers legal services innovation and expertise, visit www.proxiio.com.

