Lirum Therapeutics to Present Positive Data on LX-101, a Novel Clinical-Stage Targeted Therapy Demonstrating Potent Preclinical Activity Against Adult and Pediatric IGF-Related Cancers, at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

New York, NY, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (Lirum), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today the upcoming presentation of positive data on LX-101, a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R), at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held from April 5-10 in San Diego, California.

Lirum’s data covers clinically-tested LX-101’s potent preclinical anti-tumor activity against variety of adult and pediatric cancers, including cancers of the head and neck and breast as well as certain sarcomas and neuroblastoma, all of which have well-established IGF-1R pathway involvement. In particular, these malignancies have known genetic alterations affecting the IGF-1R pathway and/or high IGF-1R expression tied to poor outcomes. The poster (abstract 1918) will be presented on Monday April 8th from 9:00am to 12:30pm PT in Section 23 of the poster hall and will also be available on the Lirum website ( www.lirumtx.com ) at the time of its presentation under the Investors and Media tab.

Given these promising results and the existing clinical data, Lirum is planning new clinical trials with LX-101 focused on oncologic indications, both pediatric and adult, that carry well-established ties to the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway. Lirum is also developing LX-101 in certain autoimmune diseases, including thyroid dye disease, where IGF-1R has been clinically and commercially validated.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. Lirum is developing LX-101 in oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to successfully develop our product candidates, including obtaining positive results from planned clinical trials; expectations for the clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates or other products we may acquire or in-license; expectations for incurring capital expenditures and generating revenue; estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance operations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the actions we may take in response thereto; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time.

Although we believe that the plans and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our plans and expectations will be attained, and therefore actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those identified elsewhere in this communication and those included in the “Risk Factors” section in our most recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1 and in other documents that we may file with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov .

These cautionary statements qualify all of our forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update or revise forward-looking statements at some time in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company contact:

Matt Hoberman

Investor Relations

IR@lirumtx.com

Phone: (646) 389-6015

Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

590 Madison Avenue 21st Floor

New York, NY 10022