BioSig Engages Consulting Firm for Business Model Strategies

Westport, CT, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, announced today that it appointed Bridge Associates International Pharmaceutical Consulting (BAIPC) to advise on business model strategies.

BAIPC will work to deploy a series of solutions to transform BioSig’s future course with additional strategies - including operations, staff, systems, and processes. Alternative policies and procedures will be evaluated and potentially initiated to re-stabilize operational and financial deficits and transform them into a restructured turnaround. BAIPC has an outreach support system with over 35 years’ experience led by Anthony Amato. Mr. Amato is currently the CEO of InQuest Science and BAIPC.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company focused on deciphering the body’s electrical signals, starting with heart rhythms. By leveraging a first of its kind combination of hardware and software, we deliver unprecedented cardiac signal clarity, ending the reliance on ‘mixed signals’ and ‘reading between the lines.’ Our platform technology is addressing some of healthcare’s biggest challenges—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

An estimated, 14.4 million Americans suffer from cardiac arrhythmias, and the cardiac ablation market in 2022 was valued at $3.5B in 2022 with an expected 13.5% growth rate.1

