Inspiring Hope Together: Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention Announces National Suicide Prevention Conference in Vancouver, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) is thrilled to announce the "Inspiring Hope Together" National Suicide Prevention Conference, scheduled to take place from May 29 to May 31, 2024, at the prestigious Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront in Vancouver, BC. This significant event brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including researchers, front-line clinicians, individuals with lived experience, First People’s teachings, and sector professionals from across the nation.



The theme of the conference, “Inspiring Hope Together,” emphasizes the transformative power of unity and the collective strength necessary to effect positive change in our communities. Join us as we Inspire Hope Together and chart a course towards a brighter future in suicide prevention.

With support from Inspiring Hope Ally Sponsors, LivingWorks, Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), Services de Développement Professionnels (SDP), and Roots of Hope, the National Suicide Prevention Conference is the premiere Canadian event for exchanging knowledge on suicide prevention, intervention, postvention, and life promotion, not to be missed!

The conference will feature engaging plenary sessions and specialized breakout sessions across five distinct streams: Indigenous/Life Promotion, People with Lived Experience, Populations, Occupations, and Research & Trends. Esteemed keynote speakers include Mike Shoreman, Dr. Mark Sinyor, Carol Todd, Brandon Laur, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

A pre-conference Healing Day coordinated and hosted by CASP’s People Impacted by Suicide Working Group is also taking place on May 28. Healing Day is intended for anyone who has experienced thoughts or behaviours related to suicide or a death by suicide. If you are a person with lived experience, a family member, a friend, a clinician, a caregiver, or a researcher impacted by suicide, we welcome you to join us for a day of reflection, hope and healing. This pre-conference day provides attendees with experiential workshops and sessions that offer new tools and resources to support our unique healing journeys.

Spaces are limited. Register before April 22, 2024, for an Early Bird Savings of over $150.00 for the conference and $10.00 for Healing Day. To view the program and register, visit the official website: https://bit.ly/3VKauHq

CASP envisions a Canada without Suicide and is a pan-Canadian organization that provides advocacy, communication, and resources on suicide prevention and life promotion. Learn more. www.suicideprevention.ca



