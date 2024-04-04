Edf: Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Press release on the filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Paris, 4 April 2024. EDF’s Universal Registration Document for the 2023 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets’ authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

In particular, the following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the 2023 Annual Financial Report;

the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance and information on social, environmental and societal responsibility (including the non-financial performance statement and the vigilance plan).

The Universal Registration Document is available on EDF website at the following address and is available in compliance with the regulation:

https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors/regulated-information

