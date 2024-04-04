POLL: Ahead of National Beer Day, Tiger Woods Clinches Title as America’s Preferred Masters Champ to Share a Beer

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of National Beer Day on April 7th, the Beer Institute released findings from a new survey conducted by Morning Consult showing that most Americans (35%) watching the Masters Tournament said the player they would most want to have a beer with is golf legend Tiger Woods. Americans also picked the pork BBQ sandwich (62%) as their favorite Masters concession to pair with a beer, and in honor of National Beer Day, an overwhelming 71% of Millennial and Gen Z Americans surveyed planned to drink a beer to celebrate.

“Whether you’re at this year’s Masters Tournament washing down a pork BBQ sandwich with a freshly poured draft beer or watching from the comfort of your couch with a frosty bottle in your hand, sporting events wouldn’t be the same without America’s favorite alcohol beverage,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “That’s why every National Beer Day, we celebrate beer and our vibrant industry’s ties to American history and major cultural pastimes like golf. To Tiger and all this year’s players, we raise our glasses to you and wish you good luck and a happy National Beer Day!”

Key highlights from the poll:

Among those surveyed, respondents said they would most like to have a beer with:

Tiger Woods (35%)

Arnold Palmer (19%)

Jack Nicklaus (12%)

Phil Mickelson (7%)

Bubba Watson (5%)

Pork BBQ sandwich in a landslide: Americans surveyed chose the pork BBQ sandwich as the iconic Masters concession item they’d most like to pair with a beer, with other Masters classics like the egg salad sandwich, pimento cheese sandwich, and new peach ice cream sandwich trailing at 4% each.

Beer drinkers call for draft support: Of those surveyed, one in three Americans (36%) said they would support legislation that would create a tax incentive for bars and restaurants to invest in their businesses by improving and maintaining their draft beer systems. To read more about this legislation, click here.

Other data of note:

According to NIQ, last year beer sales jumped 19% year-over-year in bars compared to 2022.

April 7th marks National Beer Day, which commemorates the enactment of legislation signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933 legalizing beer before other alcohol beverages were made legal by the ratification of the 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition. On National Beer Day, we celebrate the many ways that beer belongs in our history, culture and society.



In May 2023, the Beer Institute released its latest version of the Beer Serves America report, which showed that the U.S. beer industry contributes more than $409 billion to our economy – equivalent to 1.6% of GDP. The beer industry pays more than $132 billion in wages and $63.8 billion in taxes. Nearly 2.4 million American jobs rely on a strong beer industry, including 92,159 brewer and beer importer jobs, 77,847 manufacturing jobs, 137,420 distribution jobs, 52,220 agricultural jobs and 979,805 retail jobs.



Methodology



Morning Consult conducted this poll on behalf of the Beer Institute between March 28-29, 2024 among a sample of 2,122 adults aged 21 or older. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults 21+ based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.