A Dazzling Display Arrives on The Magnificent Mile: "Spectrum by Mirari"

Chicago, IL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to be dazzled! The Magnificent Mile® Association and Special Service Area 76 are thrilled to announce the arrival of "Spectrum by Mirari," a captivating interactive art installation on Chicago's famed Avenue. This artistic installation will mark the U.S. debut of “Spectrum by Mirari.”

A Symphony of Light and Sound

From the 7th of April through the 6th of May, the plaza at 875 North Michigan Avenue will come alive with an electrifying display of illumination and acoustics. Guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in this dynamic environment, where their voices give life to a visual concert of oscillating waves, tracing the intriguing paths of auditory communication. As participants contribute their words, they'll witness their spoken messages journey across the expanse, sparking a captivating exchange of sound and light. Spectrum by Mirari is a co-production of Quays Culture and Quartier des spectacles Partnership and is distributed by QDSinternational.

More Than Just an Exhibit

"Spectrum by Mirari" transcends the boundaries of a typical exhibit. "This installation is a journey," says Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. "It harnesses technology to create a mesmerizing spectacle and fosters a sense of community."

A Collaboration That Shines

"As an active member of this community, we are thrilled to partner with The Magnificent Mile Association to bring Spectrum by Mirari to the downtown district,” Jean-Francois Hould of the Québec Government Office stated. "Interactive public art installations are part of the pillar of Québec's vibrant arts and culture scene."

Unforgettable Encounters

Bradley Borowiec, Chair of Special Service Area 76, highlights the shared vision: "Our partnership brings this captivating art experience to life, further enriching The Magnificent Mile experience and offering visitors an unforgettable encounter."

Don't Miss Out!

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of "Spectrum by Mirari" during this limited exhibition. For additional information and other events on The Magnificent Mile, please visit themagnificentmile.com or join the conversation on our social media platforms.

About the Organizers

The Magnificent Mile® Association: A non-profit dedicated to promoting and enhancing Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile.

Special Service Area 76: A local organization representing the locally funded tax district on North Michigan Avenue with a focus on attracting visitors and creating a safe and secure environment on The Mag Mile.

The Québec Government Office in Chicago: Represents the Québec government across 12 U.S. states, working on a wide range of commercial, economic, political, environmental, and cultural matters of interest to Québec.

