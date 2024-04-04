Lava for Good Podcasts Garners Webby Nominations for 'The War on Drugs' and Honors for 'Earwitness'

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lava for Good Podcasts is honored by the latest accolades in the digital world. The War on Drugs , a critical examination of America's five-decade-long drug policy failure created by Lava for Good in collaboration with Stand Together Music, Sports & Entertainment, has been nominated for two prestigious Webby Awards. The nominations, which are in the categories of Best Live Podcast Recording and Public Service & Activism, highlight the podcast's impactful storytelling, collaboration with experts and influencers, and commitment to advocacy. Additionally, Earwitness , a gripping series that brings listeners face-to-face with the plight of Toforest Johnson, whose decades-long fight for justice from Alabama’s death row recently reached the US Supreme Court, has been recognized with a Webby Honors in the Crime & Justice category.



Voting is open at The Webby Awards through April 18. Fans can vote for The War on Drugs for the Best Live Podcast Recording category here (for the special episode featuring Clayton English and Greg Glod live on stage with some of the top names in podcasting, including Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown from Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Gilbert King from Bone Valley, and Lava for Good co-founder and Wrongful Conviction host Jason Flom) and the Public Service & Activism category here .

The War on Drugs co-hosts, comedian and actor Clayton English and criminal justice reform expert Greg Glod, bring a unique blend of humor, insight, and expertise to the series. Their dynamic partnership sheds new light on the consequences of the war on drugs, offering listeners a comprehensive look at its effects on society, justice, and public health. The latest recognition for The War on Drugs is particularly timely, as Lava for Good has commenced production of Season 2 for release this fall. English and Glod will return as co-hosts, leading conversations with artists and influencers about their personal connection to the war on drugs, and illustrating possibilities for a better path forward – rooted in the principles of dignity, bottom-up solutions, and self-actualization. Topics include advances and opportunities in destigmatizing addiction, opening up markets and entrepreneurialism, and supporting scientific study and access to medicinal applications in treating PTSD, depression, pain management and other health challenges.

Jason Flom, co-founder and CEO of Lava Media and host of the influential Wrongful Conviction podcast series, expressed his enthusiasm for the nominations, stating "The Webby nominations for The War on Drugs and honor for Earwitness underscore the impact of our commitment to storytelling that matters. With Earwitness, we highlight the urgent need for justice and reform by delving into the story of Toforest Johnson, a man who currently sits on death row — his life and freedom stolen from him by a wrongful conviction based solely on the testimony of an incentivized 'ear witness.' We are excited for the recognition of The War on Drugs podcast, particularly as we continue our collaboration with Stand Together Music, Sports & Entertainment with Season 2."

"These Webby nominations are a powerful acknowledgment of our collective efforts to illuminate the dark corners of the War on Drugs,” said Colette Weintraub, Head of Stand Together Music, Sports & Entertainment. “Through our partnership with Lava for Good, we've been able to bring critical stories to the forefront, challenging narratives and sparking a much-needed conversation. With Season 1, we turned a critical eye on the past in order to understand the historical context and current dynamics, paving the way for Season 2 which, through the experiences of our hosts and influential guests, will show a more hopeful, just path forward."

These nominations and honors add to Lava for Good’s long list of accolades, including past recognition at the Webby Awards, Ambie Awards, Signal Awards, and iHeartPodcast Awards. Notably, The War on Drugs recently won an Anthem Award in the Human & Civil Rights Category, with particular recognition for Lava and Stand Together’s collaborations with influential performers and subject matter experts.

Lava for Good's dedication to producing quality content that addresses critical social issues is evident in its diverse podcast lineup. With over 60 million downloads, its podcasts have influenced exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation, and reforms nationwide, reflecting its mission of impact through storytelling.

For more information on The War on Drugs, Earwitness, and other Lava for Good podcasts, visit www.lavaforgood.com or find them on all popular podcast platforms.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences that deliver unparalleled access and insights into the heart of social justice in America, and inspire action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts, produced in association with Signal Co. No1, has been downloaded over 60 million times and is credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, hosted by leading experts, attorneys, activists, formerly incarcerated persons, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Bone Valley, Earwitness, Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands, Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, The War on Drugs, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all popular podcast platforms.