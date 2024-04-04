BLUE LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies bluebird bio, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of bluebird bio investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023.

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=74073&wire=3

BLUE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on December 8, 2023, Blue announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), also known as lovo-cel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). However, the Lyfgenia approval came with a black box warning for haematological malignancies after two patients developed AML during the clinical trials. Analysts noted that they did not expect the black box warning or the absence of a priority review voucher. Following this news, Blue’s stock price fell by $1.95 per share, or approximately 40% to close at $2.86 per share.

If you suffered a loss in bluebird bio during the relevant time frame, you have until May 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

