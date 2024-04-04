BlockDAG Network Introduces Major Updates and Dev Releases while Bitcoin Halving Approaches

London, UK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Bitcoin 2024 halving event on the horizon, investors and enthusiasts are filled with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the potential impact the halving will have on the coin's value. In the meantime, BlockDAG Network has enhanced its platform and grown its global user base, all in a strive to become the most “democratic” and “inclusive” platform in the digital industry.







The Bitcoin Halving and Price Prediction

Scheduled to occur approximately every four years, halving events are a significant milestone in Bitcoin's protocol. Halvings reduce the rate at which new coins are produced by miners. Historically, these events have been associated with substantial price increases due to the decreased supply of newly minted coins. As we approach the 2024 halving, financial analysts and experts are offering their insights and predictions on Bitcoin's future price trajectory and these predictions are definitely exciting ones.

Drawing upon historical data and market trends, some analysts project bullish outcomes for Bitcoin's price post-2024 halving. Simon Peters, an analyst at eToro, stated, "Historically, Bitcoin's halving events have been catalysts for significant price increases. With each halving, the supply of new coins is reduced, driving up demand and ultimately pushing the price higher." Peters went on to suggest that Bitcoin could reach new all-time highs following the 2024 halving, potentially surpassing the $100,000 mark. That would be a huge 36% increase from the coin’s record price of $73,000 reached in March 2024.

Similarly, renowned investor and Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano has expressed optimism about Bitcoin's long-term prospects, predicting that the coin could reach $500,000 or even $1 million in the near future. Pompliano, and many like him, attribute the bullish outlook to Bitcoin's scarcity and growing adoption as a store of value asset, which has lately been fueled by Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and political endorsements.







Halving Price History:

At the inception of the Bitcoin mainnet on January 3, 2009, the block reward was a hefty 50 BTC. The first halving occurred on November 28, 2012, reducing the block reward from 50 BTC to 25 BTC. Within 12 months, from November 28, 2012, to November 28, 2013, the price of BTC surged from approximately $12 to $1,075, marking a 8,858% valuation increase. Concurrently, Bitcoin's inflation rate decreased from 25.75% to 12% by January 2022.

The second halving took place on July 9, 2016, further reducing the block reward from 25 BTC to 12.5 BTC. Over the subsequent 12 months, from July 9, 2016, to July 9, 2017, the price of BTC climbed from around $650 to $2,560, representing a substantial 294% valuation increase. The inflation rate of Bitcoin decreased from 8.7% to 4.1% by August 2016.

Lastly, the third halving occurred on May 11, 2020, reducing the block reward from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. Within the following 12 months, from May 11, 2020, to May 11, 2021, the price of BTC surged from approximately $8,727 to $55,847, marking an impressive 540% valuation increase. After that, Bitcoin's inflation rate decreased from 3.7% to 1.8% by June 2020.

Now, as Bitcoin approaches its fourth halving event scheduled for April 19th 2024, the digital currency is set for remarkable growth once again.

The BlockDAG Network Updates

In the midst of the excitement surrounding the Bitcoin halving event, BlockDAG Network has introduced several updates to its platform. These updates mark the team’s commitment to growth through innovation and transparency. One of the most significant updates is the release of the technical whitepaper, named DAG Paper V2. This comprehensive document outlines the groundbreaking advancements made by the platform and all its operations within the blockchain ecosystem.

The DAG Paper V2 is a technical and comprehensive document that delves into the intricacies of BlockDAG Network's protocol, highlighting its unique approach to organising blocks using a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure. This innovative architecture enables higher throughput and faster transaction speeds while still maintaining robust security measures, all of which can position BlockDAG Network as a leader in the blockchain industry.









In addition to the whitepaper release, BlockDAG Network has launched a new "dev releases" section on its website, providing users with regular updates on various BlockDAG Network-related topics. From roadmap developments to blockchain launch progress and mainnet innovations, users can stay informed about the project's latest advancements and contribute to its growth and development.

Furthermore, BlockDAG Network has enhanced its payment system to ensure seamless and straightforward transactions for any amount. With an emphasis on user experience and accessibility, the platform's enhanced payment system aims to drive greater global adoption and usage within the ecosystem, fostering a more inclusive, democratic and efficient digital future for all.





As Bitcoin approaches its fourth halving event in April 2024, analysts’ price predictions and the overall optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency industry indicate promising prospects for the future. The halving event is poised to further solidify Bitcoin's position as a leading digital asset and drive continued growth and innovation in the blockchain space. In the meantime, BlockDAG Network's recent major updates, including the release of the technical whitepaper (DAG Paper V2), the introduction of the "dev releases" section on the website, and the enhanced payment system, showcase a significant leap forward for the project. BlockDAG Network invites everyone to join its journey towards a greater digital future. With its cutting-edge technology, transparent communication, and user-centric approach, the project is poised to shape the future of the blockchain landscape.

Read About BlockDAG Presale:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.