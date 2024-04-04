Konica Minolta’s Jason Dizzine Promoted to Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning

Ramsey, NJ, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced Jason Dizzine has been promoted to Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning. Dizzine joined Konica Minolta in 2021 to lead the company’s Production Print Portfolio Management and Planning team. In his new role, he will be responsible for establishing marketing and go-to-market strategies for the office product and production printing business across all Konica Minolta channels. Dizzine also oversees Konica Minolta’s 18,500 square-foot client engagement center (CEC), located in Ramsey, NJ, a state-of-the-art facility showcasing the latest technologies revolutionizing the production and industrial print industry.

“Since joining the company, Jason has built on the CEC’s strong foundation by implementing processes, policies and best practices that have contributed to improved sales success rates,” said Michael Mathé, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. “His extensive industry experience in sales and product marketing put him in a unique position to provide added value in his day-to-day interactions with customers on their journey with Konica Minolta products and services.”

Dizzine has more than 30 years of industry experience, including several strategic marketing leadership roles overseeing technology provider partnerships and managing environmental sustainability and product compliance initiatives. Prior to joining Konica Minolta, he led product marketing for other key manufacturers, driving the design and implementation of go-to-market strategies for MFPs, printers, software and services across all channels.

“This is such an exciting time for print, and I’m so proud to be part of Konica Minolta’s best-in-class team as we continue bringing innovation to our overall product portfolio,” said Dizzine. “The production and industrial print market is expanding at lightning-speed, and Konica Minolta continues to keep pace by making significant investments in its equipment, both hardware and software, that support new customer applications being uncovered every day. I look forward to what the future brings for this area of our business.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #







Attachments