Market for Inkjet Label is Projected to Expand at a 2.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, Reaching US$ 7.8 Billion | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for inkjet labels market is predicted to reach US$ 6 billion by 2024. In 2034, the market is predicted to reach US$ 7.8 billion, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 2.10%. Inkjet labels are intended to work with inkjet printers and come in various colors and materials. They are well-liked because of their affordability, excellent output, vibrant colors, and simplicity.



Most inkjet printer brands, including Brother, Lexmark, Ricoh, Kodak, Canon, HP, and Epson, are compatible with inkjet labels. They are intended to absorb printer ink and limit the possibility of smearing, ensuring that the labels create photo-quality prints.

Labels printed with inkjet technology can be used in various industries and applications. The application of labels to products, shipping labels, packages, address labels, barcode labels, and various other applications illustrate how they are commonly used.

The adaptability of inkjet labels makes them a great choice for craft projects, businesses, educational institutions, and warehouses. They can be applied to various sectors, such as logistics, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare. Labels printed with inkjet technology are expected to have a bright future.

The market for labels printed digitally, particularly those produced using inkjet technology, is still expanding and has room to develop. In addition, the COVID-19 epidemic has expedited the usage of digital print in labels and packaging, which has fueled the market for inkjet labels.

Developments in inkjet printing technology have also enhanced the efficiency and functionality of inkjet label printers. Customization, personalized service, and speedy turnaround times make digital inkjet printing a desirable choice for label printing. As a result, setup costs are also reduced by eliminating the need for plates.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

It is projected that plastics will account for 51.70% of sales in 2024.

Over the next decade, the United States is forecast to expand at a 1.6% CAGR.

An increase of 1.1% CAGR is expected between 2024 and 2034 for the United Kingdom market.

A CAGR of 4.5% is projected for China's market between 2024 and 2034.

Continuous inkjet is projected to account for 52.90% market share by 2024.



“With the advancement of digital printing technology, inkjet labels will be in high demand. Growing logistic needs and an increasingly regulated environment will likely drive the inkjet labels market,” says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Several factors contribute to the intense competition in the inkjet labels market, including technological advances, partnerships, and market consolidation.

In January 2024, Fujifilm announced the launch of its 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System, a new, integrated printing solution that can be used for all kinds of labels and packaging. With its industry-leading 150 m/min printing speeds, the 46kUV Inkjet Printbar System streamlines workflow with drop-on-demand inkjet technology.

In February 2023, CCL Industries Inc. acquired the privately owned Faubel & Co. Nachfolger GmbH in Melsungen, Germany. Founded in Melsungen, Germany, Faubel is a label manufacturer for pharmaceutical clinical trials with sales offices in the United States and China.

Key Companies Profiled:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Klöckner Pentaplast

BRADY Corp

3M Company

Multi-Color Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Fuji Seal International Inc.

UPM Raflatac

Fort Dearborn Company



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global inkjet labels market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the inkjet labels market is segmented based on printing technology (drop-on-demand inkjet, thermal DOD, piezoelectric DOD, continuous inkjet), material (plastic, paper, foil), end-user (food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, chemical, home care, other industrial) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Inkjet Label Market - Key Segments:

By Printing Technology:

Drop-on-demand Inkjet Thermal DOD Piezoelectric DOD

Continuous Inkjet

By Material:

Plastic

Paper

Foil



By End User:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Home Care

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



