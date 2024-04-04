Several North Austin Area High Schools Join together for Student Designer Fashion Show

Cedar Park, Texas, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop LC Fashion Collective High School designers from Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD are set to dazzle the community with their innovative designs and creative prowess at "The Fashion Show," happening on April 6, 2024, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Parqsocial (Facilities Resources), located at 1641 Scottsdale Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613.

This unique event features the creative talents of students from Westwood, Round Rock, Stoney Point, Cedar Ridge, and Cedar Park High Schools. Each student is prepared to present original or upcycled designs on Saturday's catwalk, promising a variety of themes and inspirations that showcase the remarkable talents of these young designers.

Event Schedule:

Model Call Time: 12:15 PM – 12:30 PM

12:15 PM – 12:30 PM Doors Open for Guests: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Show Time: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Location: Parqsocial (Facilities Resources), 1641 Scottsdale Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613

"The Fashion Show" is honored to be supported by Shop LC, a key sponsor, and is thrilled to announce BridgeBetween (a past Cedar Park High School grad) as the DJ for the event, offering an eclectic mix of House and Bass music to complement the runway presentations.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the teachers, district administrators, and everyone involved in making "The Fashion Show" a reality," says Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Shop LC and Program Founder. "Their unwavering support and commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in education is what make events like this possible."

This event is the perfect platform for students to showcase their designs and an opportunity for the community to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and dedication of students and educators from the participating schools and districts.

The community and media are invited to join us in celebrating the achievements of these young talents. The venue can comfortably seat up to 250 guests, with additional standing room available to accommodate the expected high turnout. Cost is $5 at the door.

Twelve best-in-class designers will advance to walk the runway during Austin Fashion Week on April 20.

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 70 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.