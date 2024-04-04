Biz2Credit and Biz2X Named to the Financial Times’ Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies List for 2024

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit and subsidiary software platform Biz2X have been named to the Financial Times’ 2024 list of “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies” once again. This prestigious award is presented by the FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4, 2024. “The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies” 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022.



Biz2Credit and Biz2X together reported an overall revenue growth rate of 218% from 2019 to 2022, which ranks in the Top 200 among the 500 companies on the list. Biz2Credit now employs 750 people globally and is responsible for funding and arranging over $8 billion in small business financing since the company’s inception in 2007.

The exponential growth of Biz2Credit and Biz2X can be attributed to a number of successful initiatives, including growth of Biz2Credit financings to SMBs, the increase of Biz2X digital technology usage by banks and financial institutions, partnerships with leading companies and other organizations like CPA firms through AICPA, and international expansion.

Based on the results of the study, Biz2Credit and Biz2X are ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 and as a finalist in the Banking Tech Awards in the Best As-a-Service-Solution, respectively.

“We are thrilled to represent the business finance and fintech space on The Financial Times’ list of the fastest growing firms in the Americas for the second straight year,” said Rohit Arora and Ramit Arora, co-founders of Biz2Credit and Biz2X. “Biz2Credit and Biz2X have grown tremendously, including our SMB funding business, and are expanding internationally because of our leading fintech platform and capabilities. Both small business borrowers and lenders trust the top-rated technology that we provide to help them handle their essential business lending and financial transactions.”

“This ranking by one of the premier business and finance publications in the world is a testament to the talent, hard work, and dedication of our entire team,” they added.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

The creation of the Financial Times’ ranking was based on a four-step process:

Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met various criteria could apply for the ranking. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues in 2019 and 2022, independence and organic growth to the list. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met various criteria were ranked. The minimum growth rate to be included was 9.00%.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped small businesses obtain more than $8 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com or follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

About Biz2X

Biz2X LLC is a subsidiary of Biz2Credit Inc., a leading fintech company. Biz2X® is the platform chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions of all types and sizes that want to succeed in business lending. Biz2X makes it possible through best-in-class technology that provides enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics, and a configurable customer experience. Biz2X is built on the insights and expertise earned from Biz2Credit ’s decade-plus of small business financing and digital platform experience. Learn more about Biz2X and follow the company on LinkedIn .