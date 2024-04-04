North Texas Food Bank to Host Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

Dallas, TX, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the 20th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on the field at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco – home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters – on Friday, June 7, 2024. The event will feature live entertainment by country star John Michael Montgomery and gourmet tailgate food stations from some of DFW’s favorite restaurants, led by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef, Kent Rathbun.

All proceeds from the Taste of the Cowboys provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s Nourish the Future programs that directly target child hunger. Last year’s Taste of the Cowboys event provided access to 1.5 million meals for children experiencing hunger to help address this need.

Past Taste of the Cowboys hosts, current players and coaches, and team alumni have been invited to attend, to mix and mingle with guests and help tackle childhood hunger.

WHAT: North Texas Food Bank’s Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

WHEN: Friday, June 7, 2024

WHERE: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco – Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters (9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas 75034)

WHO: Features live entertainment by country star John Michael Montgomery and gourmet tailgate food stations from some of DFW’s favorite restaurants, led by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef, Kent Rathbun.

Tables to Taste of the Cowboys can be purchased starting at $1,500, with individual tickets available starting at $200. Both tables and tickets can be purchased at www.ntfb.org/cowboys. Sponsorships for this event are still available.

###

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

About The Star:

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

Attachment