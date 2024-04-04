Global Fox Nuts Market Size To Worth USD 96.78 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 8.31%

New York, United States , April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fox Nuts Market Size to Grow from USD 43.56 Million in 2023 to USD 96.78 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.31% during the forecast period.





Fox nuts, which are produced by the Euryale ferox cultivate, have gained popularity recently because of their many health benefits. Makhana is another name for the fox nuts. Globally, the fox nut market is growing at an impressive rate. Snacking on fox nuts has become common due to their high content of potassium, zinc, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, and many other minerals and vitamins. People are becoming far more conscious of their health. Also, the Indian market is reaping benefits from the increasing impact of social media platforms, specifically food vlogging channels. Market expansion is also being fueled by the nation's expanding hotel and restaurant sector and the growing popularity of fox nuts in rice dishes like stews and curries. Manufacturers are introducing variants of makhana with different flavors, like chocolate-coated, cheese, and masala, to cater to the wide range of consumer tastes. They are also focusing on packaging innovations, like the introduction of convenient single-serve packs and resealable pouches, to enhance freshness and portability. Customers that value health and nutrition as well as those seeking out novel flavor experiences are drawn to these innovative products. However, fox nuts are similar to anything else in excess. Consuming a lot of fox nuts can cause allergies, bloating, constipation, and digestive problems. However, it hinders the growth of the global market during the projected period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Fox Nuts Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Raw, Processed), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Application (industrial, direct human consumption), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The processed segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global fox nuts market is segmented into raw, and processed. Among these, the processed segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe. The versatility and ease of preparation of fox nuts' ingredients appeal to busy consumers looking for tasty snacks that can be made quickly. Businesses invest in branding and marketing to raise the awareness of and consumer appeal for their processed fox nut products. Processed fox nuts therefore dominate the market.

The organic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of the nature, the global fox nuts market is segmented into organic, and conventional. Among these, the organic segment is witnessing significant growth over the anticipation timeframe. As health-conscious consumers continue to seek out wholesome and organic snack options, it is expected that the market will expand. In this dynamic environment, organic products set the standard.

The direct human consumption segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the global fox nuts market is segmented into industrial, and direct human consumption. Among these, the direct human consumption segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe. They contain high levels of potassium and magnesium and low levels of sodium. For those on a diet, this makes fox nuts an excellent low-calorie snack. It is best to combine low sodium and high potassium for people who have hypertension. Potassium lowers blood pressure while sodium tries to raise it. As a result, those who have high blood pressure can snack on fox nuts without running the risk of experiencing blood pressure spikes.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region is where most fox nuts are consumed; they are produced and sold primarily in China, Thailand, India, Japan, and South Korea. The close proximity of lotus seed cultivation in these areas has contributed to the dominance of this region. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the four principal markets for fox nuts.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the anticipation timeframe. Given the growing interest in healthy living and growing consumer awareness of the health advantages of fox nuts, which include lowering chronic inflammation, high blood pressure, diabetes, and body stress, it is anticipated that the demand for fox nuts will increase in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major market key players in the global fox nuts market are Janta Makhana Bhandar, Swami Makhana Products Pvt. Ltd., SHS Foods, National Farms & Foods, K.K. Products, Maruti Makhana Udyog, Minaxi Foods, Madan Lal Sohan Lal & Co., Gopala Fresh Produce Pvt. Ltd., Maakhan Bhog Pvt. Ltd., Green Rootz, Shree Govind Traders, Welling Agro Foods, Shri Ram Trading Company, Shruti Trading Company, Satyendra Narayan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Ratiram Satyanarayana Mahajan & Sons, Rajdhani Makhana Udyog, Nijjer Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nijjer Agro Foods Ltd., and Others.

Key Market Developments

In February 2021, Kinect was given the go-ahead for digital media by the FMCG Division of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns the most well-known snack brand in India by Guiltfree Industries.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Fox Nuts Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Fox Nuts Market, Type Analysis

Raw

Processed

Fox Nuts Market, Nature Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Fox Nuts Market, Application Analysis

Industrial

Direct Human Consumption

Fox Nuts Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



