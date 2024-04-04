MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO COMPLETE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (TSXV: MAH) (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted an extension to May 8, 2024 to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) of Marksmen at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to a maximum of $250,000 (the “Offering”). For further details concerning the Offering, please see the Company's news release dated February 22, 2024. Marksmen intends on completing a first closing of the Offering on or about Thursday, April 11, 2024.



For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director, and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the private placement. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Marksmen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Marksmen’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.