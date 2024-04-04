Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will present at the 23rd Annual Needham (Virtual) Healthcare Conference taking place April 8-11, 2024.



Company Fireside Chat Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time Webcast: Register here Presenters: Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer Sherry Aulin, Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.



About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

