TFI International to Release 2024 First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 via news release on Thursday, April 25, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.



Details of conference call:

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920



A recording of the call will be available until Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering passcode 13745062.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com