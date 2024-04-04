UMH PROPERTIES, INC. HONORED WITH MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE’S COMMUNITY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

FREEHOLD, NJ, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE: UMH) is pleased to announce that on April 4, 2024, UMH was named Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator of the Year.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “UMH is proud to receive this award for a fourth time. We have built an operating platform that delivers exceptional results year after year. We continue to acquire, improve, and expand our communities, which increases access to quality affordable housing in each market that we serve. I would like to thank our managers, maintenance staff, regional managers, vice presidents, directors and officers and all other staff members for our outstanding achievements.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

# # # # #