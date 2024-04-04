Opthea to Participate in the 23ʳᵈ Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference and participate in one-on-one investor meetings on April 11, 2024.



23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, April 11th Time: 3:45 p.m. ET Presenter: Frederic Guerard, Pharm D, CEO Webcast Link Here

A webcast of the Needham presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610,) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to the standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

