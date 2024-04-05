DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces March Mining Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces March 2024 preliminary mining results: DMG mined 49.8 bitcoin with 1.0 EH/s realized hashrate. DMG’s bitcoin balance as of March 31, 2024 was 446 bitcoin.



DMG Management at the DigitalABC's First Annual Blockchain Law, Regulation and Policy Conference on April 8 in Ottawa, Canada

DMG management will appear on panel discussions for the first annual Blockchain Law, Regulation and Policy Conference & Reception held on April 8, 2024 at the Sheraton Ottawa, organized by the Digital Asset Business Council (DigitalABC) as well as the Canadian Blockchain Consortium. Key topics to be addressed include the direction of crypto asset mining in Canada, taxation matters related to crypto mining, the role of government in the digital assets ecosystem as well as emerging trends. Interested participants should register at digitalabc.ca .

About the Digital Asset Business Council (DigitalABC)

The DigitalABC is committed to increasing awareness among government officials, decision-makers, policy-makers, and the public about Canada's leadership role in the growing global digital asset ecosystem. DigitalABC advocates with governments for the development of laws, regulations, and policies that protect Canadian consumers, promote Canadian digital economic development, and encourage responsible growth and good governance among Canadian participants in the digital asset marketplace.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and data center company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG’s vertical integration.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

