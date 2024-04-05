ProdigyBuild Launches to Revolutionize Project Management in Software Development

Chicago, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In an era where efficiency and automation are at the forefront of technological advancement, ProdigyBuild is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking software development and project management tool. Tailored for software development teams, ProdigyBuild introduces an unparalleled level of automation and intelligence to project management, setting a new standard for the industry.

ProdigyBuild is a comprehensive SaaS platform that integrates seamlessly with Scrum and Kanban project boards, offering an innovative solution for managing software development projects. At the heart of ProdigyBuild is Conductor, an advanced AI technology designed to automate a wide range of tasks, from writing issue descriptions to generating code for new features or processing entire codebases.

Key Features of ProdigyBuild:

Seamless Project Setup and Integration: Users can effortlessly set up their organization and integrate with major Version Control Systems (VCS) such as Github, Bitbucket, Gitlab, Azure VCS, and AWS CodeCommit. The platform supports login via Google or Amazon accounts and ensures security with MFA via mobile authenticator apps.

Advanced AI-Powered Issue and Task Management: ProdigyBuild's Conductor AI can rewrite issue descriptions, suggest testing steps, technical implementation details, and estimate completion times. It even recommends libraries for project dependencies, ensuring a more efficient development process.

Automated Code Writing and Processing: Assign tasks to Conductor to automatically write or process code. From generating unit tests to creating new features or updating dependencies, Conductor streamlines the development workflow. The AI's actions are triggered by moving tasks across the project board, culminating in a VCS commit with detailed logging of token usage.

Comprehensive Planning Tools: ProdigyBuild offers dynamic planning capabilities, including sprint planning for Scrum boards and backlog management for Kanban boards. Its innovative Gantt chart feature allows for meticulous planning of epics and associated issues, with AI assistance to estimate and schedule tasks.

Customizable Project Settings and Security: From detailed project descriptions to VCS integration and role-based access control, ProdigyBuild provides a flexible environment that adapts to your project's needs. Enhanced security features ensure that your project and organizational data are protected.

Subscription Plans for Every Need: ProdigyBuild offers various subscription plans, catering to teams of all sizes from small startups to large enterprises. Each plan is designed to offer the best combination of features and accessibility, ensuring that every team can benefit from ProdigyBuild's capabilities.

ProdigyBuild not only automates task and issue management but also pioneers in the automated generation of code, significantly reducing development time and allowing teams to focus on creativity and innovation. "Our goal is to transform the way software development projects are managed," said the ProdigyBuild team. "With ProdigyBuild, teams can achieve higher productivity, better project outcomes, and more time for creative solutions."

ProdigyBuild is more than a tool; it's a partner in software development, offering insights, automation, and support every step of the way. Embrace the future of project management with ProdigyBuild and take your software development projects to new heights.

About ProdigyBuild:

ProdigyBuild is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for project management and software development. With a focus on automation and AI technology, ProdigyBuild aims to revolutionize the software development industry by offering innovative tools and features that streamline the project management process, enhance productivity, and foster innovation.

