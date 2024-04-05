Global Composite Door and Window Market is set to expand at 7.4% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The composite door and window market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 835.9 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 1.7 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The increasing demand for energy-efficient building materials is one of the primary drivers. Composite doors and windows offer superior thermal insulation properties, helping to reduce heat loss and energy consumption in residential and commercial buildings.

As energy efficiency regulations become more stringent worldwide, a growing preference for composite materials can contribute to sustainable construction practices and lower utility costs for building owners.

Composite materials provide excellent durability and resist weathering, corrosion, and rotting, making them ideal for exterior applications such as doors and windows. Homeowners and architects appreciate the low maintenance requirements of composite doors and windows, which typically require minimal upkeep compared to traditional materials.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled the production of composite doors and windows with improved strength, structural integrity, and design flexibility. Companies invest in research and development to develop innovative composite formulations and production processes that optimize performance while reducing costs and environmental impact.

The composite door and window market is also driven by urbanization, population growth, and new residential and commercial building construction. As urban areas expand and modernize, there is a growing demand for high-quality building materials that offer longevity, security, and aesthetic appeal.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under type, the polyester segment is registered to expand at 7% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 8% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2034.

Based on the product, the fibre-reinforced plastics segment is anticipated to expand at 7.2% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in the construction industry is one significant driver of the composite door and window market,” comments Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Analysis

Attributes Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 7.5% China 8.2% Japan 8.6% South Korea 9.4% The United Kingdom 8%

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the composite door and window market is characterized by a mix of global manufacturers and regional players. These companies compete based on product quality, design innovation, pricing strategies, and geographical presence, leveraging strategic partnerships and mergers to gain market share and meet evolving consumer preferences.

Some of the key developments are

In February 2019, NCL VEKA, a joint venture between NCL Group and German UPVC profile producer VEKA AG, inaugurated the country's largest UPVC profile extrusion plant in Hyderabad. This significant investment underscores their commitment to meeting the growing demand for UPVC profiles in India's construction sector.

In January 2019, REHAU announced plans to establish 56 retail centers across India by 2020. This expansion initiative aimed to strengthen REHAU's presence in the Indian market and cater to the increasing demand for premium UPVC products among residential and commercial customers.

Key Companies Profiled

Andersen Corporation

Chem-Pruf

Fiberline Building Profiles

Pella Corporation

Hardy Smith Designs Private Limited

FiberTech Composite Pvt. Ltd.

Nationwide Windows

Vello Nordic AS

Special-Lite

Just Doors UK Ltd

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global composite door and window market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the composite door and window market is segmented based on product (fibre-reinforced plastics, wood-plastic composites), type (polyester, PVC, and wood), application (industrial, commercial, and residential), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Composite Door and Window Market - Key Segments

By Product:

Fibre-reinforced plastics

Wood-plastic composites

By Type:

Polyester

PVC

Wood



By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



