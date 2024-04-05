Membrane Air Dryers Market To Reach USD 1,663.8 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Membrane Air Dryers Market size was valued at USD 970.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,663.8 Million in 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The membrane air dryer market experienced growth in 2023, driven by increasing demand for clean and dry compressed air across various industries such as industrial, telecommunication, medical, and food & beverage. Moisture present in compressed air systems poses a threat to lubricants in industrial machinery. In industries like chemicals, compressed air is utilized in railroad tank cars carrying substances like liquid chlorine, necessitating minimal moisture levels to prevent reactions with chlorine that can lead to the formation of hydrochloric acid.

One of the key drivers of the membrane air dryer market is its increasing adoption in specialized applications, particularly in the medical sector. The need for highly purified air in these settings is paramount, further fueling market expansion. Membrane air dryers find an increasing use in the medical field, notably in dentistry, where contaminated air can harm dental equipment, leading to downtime and potential patient-related issues. This unique value proposition is expected to drive the membrane air dryer market in the coming years.

Segmentation Overview:

The global membrane air dryers market has been segmented into product, end-use, and region. Based on end-use, the market is categorized into food and beverage, medical, industrial, telecommunication, and others. The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2023. This segment encompasses pneumatic equipment, semiconductors and electronics, feed gas preparation, and other industries such as measuring machines and general manufacturing.

Membrane Air Dryers Market Report Highlights:

The global membrane air dryers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2032.



Membrane air dryers are essentially used to remove water or oil vapor from the air, which lowers its dew point thereby making it ideal for several industrial applications.

The membrane air dryers' market share in North America was significantly high in 2023 owing to their increased demand in the telecommunication, medical, and food and beverage sectors. The standards and regulations that control the food processing industry in North America are also anticipated to positively affect the regional market's growth over the projection period.

Some prominent players in the membrane air dryers market report include Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand, MIKROPOR MAKINA SAN.TIC. A.S., Industrial Air Power, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Pentair plc, Wilkerson Corp., Bellex International, Donaldson Company Inc., Sullair Inc., and Parker Co.

Membrane Air Dryers Market Segmentation:

By Product: Porous, non-porous

By End-use: Food & beverage, medical, industrial, telecommunication, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

