Publication of annual report 2023 and convening notice for the General Meeting

Regulatory release

5 April 2024, 8 a.m. CET

Kinepolis Group presents its integrated annual report 2023, with a comprehensive overview of the Group's strategic, financial, operational and ESG performance for the year 2023.

The non-financial information section is available in Dutch, French and English. The financial report is available in Dutch and English.

Link to the 2023 annual report.

The Ordinary General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 8 May 2024 at 10 a.m. at the registered offices of Kinepolis Group NV (Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels).

Link to the reports, convening notice, proxy and other documents.

Link to the ABN-AMRO platform to participate in the meeting.

Contact

Kinepolis Press Office Kinepolis Investor Relations

+32 (0)9 241 00 16 +32 (0)9 241 00 22

pressoffice@kinepolis.com investor-relations@kinepolis.com

About Kinepolis

Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. Kinepolis offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organization, screen publicity and property management.

In Europe, Kinepolis Group NV has 63 cinemas spread across Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland. Since the acquisition of Canadian movie theatre group Landmark Cinemas and American movie theatre group MJR Theatres, Kinepolis also operates 36 cinemas in Canada and 10 in the US.

In total, Kinepolis Group currently operates 109 cinemas worldwide, with a total of 1,131 screens and more than 200,000 seats. Kinepolis’ employees are all committed to giving millions of visitors an unforgettable movie experience. More information on www.kinepolis.com/corporate.