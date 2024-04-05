UK Facades Market To Reach USD 15.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK Facades Market size was valued at USD 11.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The surge in construction activities in the UK, coupled with the growing demand for internal building structure protection and the emergence of innovative eco-friendly facade materials, are significant drivers of market growth. Government regulations mandating the use of sustainable materials and reducing emissions from buildings are also propelling market expansion. For example, following 2022, UK Building Regulations necessitate newer constructions to exhibit lower CO2 emissions, aiming for a reduction of approximately 27% from commercial buildings.

In the UK, there is a noticeable trend towards embracing advanced facade materials, with the country demonstrating high adaptability to new technologies. Consequently, adopting these products in both commercial and residential sectors is anticipated to be significant, positively influencing the market. The nation is experiencing an increase in construction, refurbishment, and renovation projects, driven by the tourism sector's role as a critical factor in the rising demand for infrastructure development.

Segmentation Overview:

The UK Facades market has been segmented into product, material, and end-use. Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023. The commercial sector is expected to witness high growth and penetration over the forecast period. Facades and roofs are key in reducing the energy used in a building’s operation and maintenance.

UK Facades Market Report Highlights:

The UK Facades market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2032.

The growing demand for construction design for large facades also augments the UK facades market growth.

Cities in the UK such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge, Bristol, Glasgow, and Edinburgh are increasing. Edinburgh is increasingly adopting smart technologies such as IoT, AI, 5G, sensors and electronics systems, geospatial, and blockchain.

Some prominent players in the UK Facades market report include Permasteelisa, Lindner Exteriors, FK Group, Stanmore, McMullen Facades, Schuco International, Lee Marley, Swift Brickwork, Alucraft Systems, CA Group, and Hansen Group.

UK Facades Market Segmentation:

By Product: Ventilated, non-ventilated, others

By Material: Glass, metals, plastic & fibers, stones, others

By End-use: Commercial and Residential

