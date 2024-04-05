Japan Major E-Commerce Players Report 2024: Exploring Industry Development Trends Through Strategic Positioning - Amazon Japan, Rakuten, and LY Corporation

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exploring Industry Development Trends Through the Strategic Positioning of Major E-Commerce Players in Japan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the trends in the e-commerce industry through the lens of the Japanese market environment and the strategic layouts of Japan's top three e-commerce retailers.



Thanks to steady growth in e-commerce penetration, industry advancement driven by the evolution of generative AI, and the contribution of cross-border e-commerce and local policies to the development of the market, the Japanese e-commerce market, which ranks among the world's top 5 in scale and is approximately ten times larger than Taiwan's, continues to exhibit stable growth.



The 'F.A.S.T.' (Fintech First, AI in E-Commerce, Safe & Secure Shopping, and Trading & Transformation) trend emerging from how major Japanese e-commerce players - including Amazon Japan, Rakuten, and LY Corporation - adapt to market changes and maintain their operational and growth objectives can serve as a valuable reference for e-commerce players worldwide when it comes to future strategic planning.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Environmental Issues in the Japanese E-commerce Market

1.1 The Japanese E-commerce Market Ranks Fifth Globally with Steady Development

1.2 Japan's E-commerce Penetration and Mobile Commerce Market Grows Annually

1.3 Influence of Generative AI Spreads in Japan's E-commerce Market

1.4 Free Trade Agreements Boost Japan's Economy While Benefiting Cross-border E-commerce

1.5 Japanese Government Policies Enhance E-commerce Transparency, Fairness, and Product Safety



2. Strategic Deployment of Major Japanese E-commerce Players

2.1 Amazon Japan

2.1.1 Supplementary Businesses Drive Revenue Growth, Contributing to Steady Market Expansion in Japan

2.1.2 Integrating AI into Supply-Demand Processes and Fraud Prevention, While Expanding the Category 1 Pharmaceutical Market

2.1.3 Enhancing Payment Diversity and Logistics Flexibility; Simplifying Packaging to Increase Delivery Quantities

2.1.4 Assisting Small-Medium Merchants in Exporting Japanese-Made Products Globally

2.2 Rakuten

2.2.1 FinTech Services like Payments Spearhead Revenue Growth

2.2.2 Optimize External Marketing Experiences and Internal Operations Using AI While Enhancing Product Transparency

2.2.3 Combining Diverse Payment and Logistics Services to Enhance Rakuten and Partners' OMO Strategies

2.2.4 Providing Support for Opening Online Stores and Joining Partner Platforms to Expand Cross-border Reach

2.3 LY Corporation

2.3.1 Revenue Growth Mainly Driven by the FinTech-oriented Strategy Department

2.3.2 Implementing AI in Existing Operations While Expanding into the Online Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Markets

2.3.3 Aligning with Corporate Integration Strategies While Focusing on Leveraging Cash Flow and Logistics for Cross-Business Synergies



3. Analyst's Perspective

3.1 Steady Growth in the Japanese E-commerce Market as Major Players Expand Rapidly

3.2 E-commerce Operators Can Learn from the 'F.A.S.T.' Trend



