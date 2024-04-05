Leading Japanese Local 5G Suppliers and the Evolution of Sales Models for Private 5G Networks, 2024 Market Study

Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Sales Models for Private 5G Networks: From Leading Japanese Local 5G Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the diverse sales models aligned with vertical-specific requirements. It delves into three major sales models currently adopted by local 5G suppliers in Japan and explores the future trajectory of private 5G network sales models.



The commercialization of 5G has sparked considerable interest in the private 5G network market among suppliers. However, the adoption of private networks faces challenges, with cost being a significant barrier for businesses across different sectors.

To address this, suppliers have introduced diverse sales models to cater to varying needs. In the evolving Japanese local 5G market, which has matured over three years, suppliers offer a spectrum of solutions with different sales approaches, ranging from outright purchases to subscription-based models.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Diverse Private 5G Network Sales Models Based on Vertical Needs

1.1 Private Network Adoption Involves Various Costs, Including CapEx and OpEx

1.2 Initial Deployment Costs a Key Adoption Obstacle for Businesses in Different Verticals

1.3 Suppliers Offer-as-a-Service and Subscription Models to Reduce CapEx for Different Verticals



2. Diverse Sales Models from Japan's Local 5G Suppliers

2.1 Increased Applications and Demonstration Cases in Japan's Local 5G, with Diversifying Supplier Types

2.2 Different Japan's Local 5G Suppliers Offering Varied Sales Models

2.2.1 Outright Purchase: Equipment Sales-oriented, Primarily Involving CapEx (e.g. Equipment Supplier Fujitsu)

2.2.2 Combination of Outright Purchase and Operation

2.2.3 Combination of Operation and Subscription

2.3 Different Sales Models Offer Flexibility in Cost Amortization for Business of Different Verticals



3. Analyst's Perspective

3.1 Suppliers Increase No-Capex Subscription Plans to Reduce Initial Deployment Costs

3.2 Japanese Local 5G Suppliers Offer Diversified Sales Plans

3.3 Convincing Businesses Private 5G Networks Can Create Benefits as a Primary Goal of Suppliers



Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

NTT

Cisco

Ehime CATV

Fujitsu

Hitachi

HPE

Mitsubishi

NEC

Nokia

NS Solutions

Panasonic Connect

Sharp

SMFL Rental

Sprint

Yokogawa Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfj86r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.